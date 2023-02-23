Queen things: Taylor Swift wins IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2022

Taylor Swift attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023.

Taylor tops the rankings for the third time, making her the most recognized artist in the award’s 10 years

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift has added another accolade to her growing list of honors as the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) named her the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2022 on Wednesday, February 22.

This served as Swift’s third time receiving the award, marking her position as the most successful artist in the award giving body’s 10-year history. Swift has previously won the award in 2014 and 2019, and placed between second and third places during 2015, 2017, 2020, and 2021.

According to the IFPI website, the Global Recording Artist of the Year award is calculated using the artist’s worldwide performance – digital and physical music formats – during the entire year. This includes streams, vinyl, and covers of their entire discography.

Swift’s accolade was brought on by her latest album, Midnights, which was released in October 2022.

“It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift,” Frances Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI said in a press release. “Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.”

Swift was followed by K-pop superstars BTS in the rankings. It is the group’s third consecutive in the Top 3 following back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021.

The rest of the Top 10 includes: (#3) Drake, (#4) Bad Bunny, (#5) The Weeknd, (#6) SEVENTEEN, (#7) Stray Kids, (#8) Harry Styles, (#9) Jay Chou, and (#10) Ed Sheeran. – with reports from Kenzie Sy/Rappler.com

Kenzie Sy is a Rappler intern.