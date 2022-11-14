LOOK: The 1975 adds 2nd show to Manila concert

COMEBACK. The 1975 is returning with a new album.

Tickets for The 1975's second concert date in Manila will go on sale starting November 19

MANILA, Philippines – English rock-band The 1975 added a second show for their May 2023 concert in the Philippines!

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Monday, November 14, that the band will also be holding a concert on May 4, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The development came after tickets for the band’s first show set for May 3 were sold out.

My, my, my, my…we mind your mind. And your requests 😉 So here’s what you’ve all been asking for. #THE1975inManila2023 Day 2 is happening on May 4, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena! pic.twitter.com/vcEIRPSimi — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 14, 2022

Tickets for the day 2 concert will go on sale starting November 19. Prices range from P1,975 to P9,750.

The upcoming concert is part of the English rock band’s At Their Very Best tour, which will take them across North America in November, and around several cities in Japan in April 2023.

The Manila show is the band’s first time performing in the country since 2019, and their fifth Philippine show overall.

The 1975 is made up of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel. They are known for their songs “Oh Caroline,” “Robbers, “Somebody Else,” and “Be My Mistake.” – Rappler.com