The Boyz’s Jacob tests positive for COVID-19

The K-pop lead vocalist contracts the virus during the group's US tour

MANILA, Philippines – The Boyz’s lead vocalist Jacob tested positive for COVID-19 during the K-pop boy group’s US tour, IST Entertainment announced in a statement on Monday, June 13.

The members of The Boyz had kicked off their tour, The Boyz World Tour: The B-Zone in USA, in Los Angeles on May 29. They were supposed to make their last stop in San Jose last Friday, June 10.

IST Entertainment earlier announced that the group’s Dallas and San Jose concerts would be postponed as members Kevin, Juyeon, and Q, along with some staff members, contracted the virus.

Jacob is currently resting and receiving treatment for his mild cough. Meanwhile, Kevin, Juyeon, and Q have already tested negative but are continuing to rest.

This is Jacob’s second time to get COVID-19. In late February, he also tested positive for the virus upon returning to Korea from a vacation in Canada.

The Boyz is an 11-member K-pop boy group that debuted on December 6, 2017, with the mini-album The First. Lead dancer and rapper Hwall parted ways with the group in 2019. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.