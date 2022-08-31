THE BOYZ’ Sunwoo takes hiatus due to ailing health 

MANILA, Philippines – THE BOYZ member Sunwoo will be taking a break from the K-pop group’s activities due to health concerns, Soompi reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The K-pop idol’s health condition has “worsened” after he had been complaining of more “health difficulties,” THE BOYZ’ agency IST Entertainment said in a statement. Sunwoo will be temporarily halting all of his activities to focus on rest and recovery.

“We ask for fans’ understanding regarding this decision, which was made due to considering our artist’s health our top priority. We will make another announcement regarding Sunwoo’s recovery and return to scheduled activities at a later date,” IST said, also thanking fans for their love and support.

On August 16, THE BOYZ made their latest comeback with a seventh mini-album, their first comeback in nine months after the release of their third single album MAVERICK in November 2021.

The BOYZ is an 11-member K-pop boy group composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. They debuted in December 2017 with the mini-album The First. Lead dancer and rapper Hwall parted ways with the group in 2019. – Rappler.com