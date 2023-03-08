Say it’s true! The Corrs is headed to Manila for two-night show

THE CORRS. The Irish folk-pop band is headed to Manila.

It's the band's first time to perform in the Philippines since 2001

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino music fans are getting all the love in the world as The Corrs heads to Manila.

The Irish folk-pop band is performing for two nights at the Araneta Coliseum on October 21 and 22.

Producers PULP Live World made the announcement on Twitter, saying that tickets will be available via TicketNet starting March 19.

Ready to give all the love in the world for The Corrs? The phenomenal Pop Rock sensation is finally coming back to Manila to perform LIVE for 2 consecutive nights for their Filipino fans.

Catch them this October 21-22 at @TheBigDome. #TheCorrsinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/KkiD3OM8Ie — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) March 8, 2023

Their upcoming shows mark the band’s first time performing in the country since September 2001, when they played at the Araneta Coliseum for their In Blue Tour.

The Corrs is made up of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim Corr. They rose to fame in the early ’90s, and have since become known for their sound that infuses traditional Celtic influences into contemporary pop-rock tunes.

Throughout their career, they’ve become known for hits such as “Runaway,” “Breathless,” “All the Love in the World,” “What Can I Do,” and “So Young.” – Rappler.com