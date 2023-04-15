The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Sheehan is also the co-founder of the Irish pop rock brand

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of pop rock band The Script, died at the age of 46 after suffering an undisclosed brief illness, the band announced on Friday, April 14, US time (early morning Saturday, April 15, Manila time).

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” The Script said in a statement on their official Twitter account.

Sheehan is is survived by his wife and three children.

Sheehan and friends, vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, formed the popular Irish rock group in 2001. The Script has had six albums since then.

Sheehan and ‘Donoghue were previously also in a band, Mytown, from 1996 to 2001.

The Script was last in Manila for a September 2022 concert for the Greatest Hits Tour. They also played in 2018 as part of the Freedom Child Tour. – Rappler.com