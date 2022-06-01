The Script is returning to Manila

The Irish pop-rock band is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to Asia

MANILA, Philippines – Irish pop-rock band The Script is set to return to the Philippines, performing at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday, September 23.

The show is part of their Greatest Hits Tour 2022, which also includes stops in Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The tour celebrates their compilation album Tales From The Script, which includes their biggest hits and most popular songs such as “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “For the First Time,” “Superheroes,” “Hall of Fame (ft. Will.i.am),” and their new single “I Want It All.”

Tickets will go on sale on June 11, starting at 10 am, via SMTickets.com or SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

The show will be The Script’s first time performing in Manila since 2018, when they played a concert as part of their Freedom Child Tour. – Rappler.com