The Script’s ‘Satellites’ concert in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the February 2025 show will be available starting August 10

MANILA, Philippines – We’re going back to the corner where we first saw The Script!

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday, August 7, that the Irish rock band The Script is bringing their Satellites World Tour concert to the Philippines.

The one-night show is set for February 11, 2025 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets are priced as follows:

General Admission: P1,200

Upper Box: P2,500

Lower Box B: P4,500

Lower Box A: P5,500

Patron B: P7,500

Patron A: P8,500

VIP: P9,500

Tickets will be available starting August 10, 10 am via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The Script last visited the Philippines in September 2022 for their Greatest Hits Tour concert.

The Irish band is known for their hits “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Breakeven,” “Superheroes,” “Six Degrees of Separation,” “No Good in Goodbye,” and “Superheroes,” among others. – Rappler.com