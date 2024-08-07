The Script’s ‘Satellites’ concert in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – We’re going back to the corner where we first saw The Script!
Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday, August 7, that the Irish rock band The Script is bringing their Satellites World Tour concert to the Philippines.
The one-night show is set for February 11, 2025 at the Araneta Coliseum.
Tickets are priced as follows:
- General Admission: P1,200
- Upper Box: P2,500
- Lower Box B: P4,500
- Lower Box A: P5,500
- Patron B: P7,500
- Patron A: P8,500
- VIP: P9,500
Tickets will be available starting August 10, 10 am via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.
The Script last visited the Philippines in September 2022 for their Greatest Hits Tour concert.
The Irish band is known for their hits “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Breakeven,” “Superheroes,” “Six Degrees of Separation,” “No Good in Goodbye,” and “Superheroes,” among others. – Rappler.com
