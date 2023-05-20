The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies at 59 

MANILA, Philippines – Andy Rourke, bassist of British indie rock band The Smiths, died at age 59 after a “lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” according to bandmate and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

On Friday, May 19, Marr took to Twitter to announce “with deep sadness” the passing of his dear friend.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time,” Marr wrote.

The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce also expressed his grief on Twitter, saying that Rourke was “not only the most talented bass player [he’s] ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad [he’s] ever met.”

“Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate,” Joyce wrote.

On his website, lead singer Morrissey wrote: “When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments…as if their death is there to be used. I’m not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope…wherever Andy has gone…that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard.”

The Smiths were formed by Marr and Morrissey and joined by Rourke and Joyce in 1982. Rourke would play in the band until their split in 1987, just before the release of their last album, Strangeways, Here We Come. Among their best known songs are “This Charming Man” and “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” that are also part of the soundtrack of 1986 film Pretty in Pink. – Rappler.com