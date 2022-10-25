LOOK: The Vamps is returning to Manila in 2023

The 'Can We Dance' singers last performed in the Philippines in 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Keep still, our wild hearts! British band The Vamps is coming back to the Philippines after more than five years.

The pop band is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to the Mall of Asia Arena on February 17, 2023, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Tuesday, October 25.

This is not a dream, The Vamps is coming back to the Philippines! 🎉



Don’t miss The Vamps – Greatest Hits Tour happening on February 17, 2023, 8pm at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!



LNPH Pre-sale: Tuesday, November 8 (10am – 11:59pm)

General On-sale: Wednesday, November 9 (10am) pic.twitter.com/a1PhWgldtz — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) October 25, 2022

The world tour is in celebration of the group’s 10th anniversary. The Manila show is the band’s first time performing in the country since 2017, and their fifth Philippine show overall.

Prices, seat plan, and guidelines have yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale for the public on November 9, with a pre-sale on November 8.

The Vamps, composed of members Brad Simpson, Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey, is known for their songs “Wild Heart,” “She Was The One,” “Somebody To You,” and “Can We Dance.”

Their latest album, 10 Years of the Vamps, was released in October. – Rappler.com