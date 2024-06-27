Bruno Major’s upcoming two-night show in Manila: What you need to know

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The British singer-songwriter has added a second show date for his Manila stop!

MANILA, Philippines – British hitmaker Bruno Major is returning to Manila for a two-night show in September at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

Known for his slow R&B-pop music, Major is the artist behind the hit songs “Easily,” “Nothing,” and “The Most Beautiful Thing,” among others.

With less than three months to go until Major graces the PICC stage, here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming two-night show in Manila.

The “Regent’s Park” singer was originally only set to perform on September 7. However, in late May, concert producers Karpos Multimedia announced a second show date: September 11.

As of writing, tickets for the September 7 show are fully sold out, while tickets for the newly added September 11 show are still available, except for the balcony section. Tickets are exclusively sold online via Tickelo. Each person may only purchase a maximum of four tickets.

Ticket prices are as follows:

SVIP – P6,100

VIP – P5,000

Loge – P3,350

Balcony – P1,700

When buying your tickets on the Tickelo website, note that you may only choose the section you want to be seated in. While you can’t choose your specific seat, Karpos has implemented a system where it will give you the section’s best available seats at the time of your purchase.

During the concert, there will also be a limited wheelchair-accessible area in the loge section. However, those who want to reserve seats in this specific area must first email hello@tickelo.com. Here, seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Concert day

Major’s September 7 and 11 shows will be fully seated. On concert day, make sure to present the e-ticket sent to your email. There is no need to print it out.

As both shows will be held at the PICC Plenary Hall, all attendees must come in either semi-formal or formal attire. Those wearing shorts, sandos, or slippers will be denied entry into the venue.

Additionally, while minors from ages of 8 to 17 are permitted so long as they are accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult, those aged 7 and below will not be allowed into the venue. There is a ratio of 1 ticket-bearing adult to two minors.

Minors, those who are pregnant, and persons with disabilities will be required to sign a waiver to enter the venue.

Re-entry is prohibited, so ensure that you already have all your belongings with you prior to entering the venue.

Bruno Major currently has three full-length albums under his belt: A Song For Every Moon, To Let A Good Thing Die, and most recently, Columbo, which was released in July 2023. He last performed in the Philippines in August 2023. – Rappler.com