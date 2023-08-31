Ticket prices, seat plan: d4vd’s ‘Petals to Thorns’ concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – American musician d4vd is bringing his Petals to Thorns concert tour to the Philippines.

The show is slated for December 4 at the New Frontier Theater. Aside from Manila, he’ll also hold stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul.

The December 4 concert will serve as d4vd’s fist show in the country.

According to local organizer Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P1,500 for the Balcony 2 section to P4,700 for Floor A standing section.

LNPH Presale for d4vd: Petals To Thorns Tour in Manila starts TODAY at 10am until 11:59pm!



To access, simply sign up at https://t.co/W363tvuBcH and log in to your account.



📆Dec 4, 2023

📍New Frontier Theater#PetalsToThornsPH pic.twitter.com/xDJSVYm4bG — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) August 31, 2023

Registered members of Live Nation Philippines can secure tickets early through the pre-sale happening on Thursday, August 31.

Meanwhile, the general on sale begins on Friday, September 1, via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

Born David Burke, d4vd is best known for his songs “Romantic Homicide,” “WORTHLESS,” “Here With Me,” and “This is How It Feels.” – Rappler.com