Ticket prices, seat plan: Ne-Yo’s ‘Champagne and Roses’ in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter Wilbros Live has released the ticket details for Ne-Yo’s upcoming concert in the Philippines.
The R&B singer is coming back to Manila as part of his Champagnes and Roses concert tour on October 8 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- VVIP – P12,000
- VIP – P9,000
- Patron A – P8,000
- Patron B – P7,000
- Lower Box A – P4,500
- Lower Box B – P3,500
- Upper Box – P2,500
- General Admission – P1,200
Tickets will be available starting July 6, 12 pm via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.
Ne-Yo last performed in the Philippines in January 2023 for a two-night concert. Among the highlights of the show was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s recreation of her lava walk onstage.
The three-time Grammy-winning artist is best known for his songs ”Because of You,” “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Closer,” “Sexy Love,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You,” “Let’s Go,” “Time of Our Lives,” and more. – Rappler.com
