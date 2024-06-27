Ticket prices, seat plan: Ne-Yo’s ‘Champagne and Roses’ in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter Wilbros Live has released the ticket details for Ne-Yo’s upcoming concert in the Philippines.

The R&B singer is coming back to Manila as part of his Champagnes and Roses concert tour on October 8 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VVIP – P12,000

VIP – P9,000

Patron A – P8,000

Patron B – P7,000

Lower Box A – P4,500

Lower Box B – P3,500

Upper Box – P2,500

General Admission – P1,200

Tickets will be available starting July 6, 12 pm via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

Ne-Yo last performed in the Philippines in January 2023 for a two-night concert. Among the highlights of the show was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s recreation of her lava walk onstage.

WATCH: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray joins Ne-Yo onstage during his Manila concert on Monday, January 23.



Ne-Yo sang “Miss Independent” live during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. | via @beacupin pic.twitter.com/NMUk5Uxt2k — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 23, 2023

The three-time Grammy-winning artist is best known for his songs ”Because of You,” “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Closer,” “Sexy Love,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You,” “Let’s Go,” “Time of Our Lives,” and more. – Rappler.com