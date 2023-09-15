Ticket prices, seat plan: Fall Out Boy’s concert in Manila 

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Sugar, we’re going down swinging! American rock band Fall Out Boy is finally returning to the Philippines after 10 years!
On Friday, September 15, the band announced that they’re bringing their So Much For 2(our) Dust concert tour to the Araneta Coliseum on December 9.
It will also serve as their first concert in the Philippines since 2013 and fourth visit overall. The Grammy-award winning band also played in Manila in 2007 and 2009.
According to concert organizer Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P1,750 for the General Admission section to P10,750 for the Patron section.
Tickets will be available to the public on September 24, 12 pm, while members of Live Nation Philippines can secure their tickets early through the pre-sale happening on September 23, 10 am.
The band first hinted about the Manila stop when they replied to a fan on X requesting to bring their concert tour to the Philippines.
Aside from Manila, the band will also hold a concert in Bangkok. They also teased that they’ll also have another stop in Southeast Asia.
Fall Out Boy is best known for their songs “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” “Thanks fr th Mmrs,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark,” and “The Phoenix.”
They released their eight studio album So Much (For) Stardust in March, their first album in five years.– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.