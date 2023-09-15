Ticket prices, seat plan: Fall Out Boy’s concert in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Sugar, we’re going down swinging! American rock band Fall Out Boy is finally returning to the Philippines after 10 years!

On Friday, September 15, the band announced that they’re bringing their So Much For 2(our) Dust concert tour to the Araneta Coliseum on December 9.

manila!



comin' through on december 9th at smart araneta coliseum to play our first show in the philippines since 2013 ✨ tickets on sale next sunday, 9/24 @ 12pm https://t.co/uI1HzLyhUL



we might have oneeee more show in SE asia up our sleeve 😉 pic.twitter.com/wDRosZSGTN — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 15, 2023

It will also serve as their first concert in the Philippines since 2013 and fourth visit overall. The Grammy-award winning band also played in Manila in 2007 and 2009.

According to concert organizer Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P1,750 for the General Admission section to P10,750 for the Patron section.

Tickets will be available to the public on September 24, 12 pm, while members of Live Nation Philippines can secure their tickets early through the pre-sale happening on September 23, 10 am.

📣Tour alert! Fall Out Boy is coming to Manila!



Save the date:

Fall Out Boy

📆December 9, 2023

📍Smart Araneta Coliseum



LNPH presale: September 23, 10AM– 11:59PM

General onsale: September 24, 12PM



For more info, go to https://t.co/W363tvuBcH.#FOBinManila pic.twitter.com/qh3B9Qn36b — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) September 15, 2023

The band first hinted about the Manila stop when they replied to a fan on X requesting to bring their concert tour to the Philippines.

Will we dance, dance in a Fall Out Boy concert soon? 🤔



The rock band hints at a Philippine stop for their “So Much For (2our) Dust” tour through a post on X on Thursday, September 14.



Fall Out Boy last performed in the country in 2013. https://t.co/UCYSte5Chi pic.twitter.com/uYbDXQO5af — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 14, 2023

Aside from Manila, the band will also hold a concert in Bangkok. They also teased that they’ll also have another stop in Southeast Asia.

Fall Out Boy is best known for their songs “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” “Thanks fr th Mmrs,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark,” and “The Phoenix.”

They released their eight studio album So Much (For) Stardust in March, their first album in five years.– Rappler.com