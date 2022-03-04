2022 PPOP Convention announces ticket prices, full lineup, seat plan for live concert

P-POP. The 2022 PPOP Convention featuring SB19 and BINI is set for April 10, 2022.

Here's how and when you can get your hands on tickets for the live concert happening this April

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 PPOP Convention, a celebration of Pinoy Pop culture and music, has confirmed the ticket prices, seat plan, and full lineup for the upcoming live concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on April 10.

Some of the P-pop groups that were previously announced to perform live are SB19, BINI, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play.

According to PPOP CON’s Twitter page, ticket selling will start on Sunday, March 6, via TicketNet outlets and TicketNet.com.ph. Ticket prices start at P1,000 for General Admission seats. Other seats include Upper Box (P2,000), Lower Box (P3,000), Patron B (P4,000), Patron A (P4,500), and VIP (P5,500).

📢TICKET INCLUSIONS AND SEAT PLAN📢



The #2022PPOPCON LIVE concert ticket starts at P1,000! TICKET SELLING begins on March 6,2022 (SUN), 12PM PHT at all TICKETNET Outlets or via https://t.co/7Qc7SGL9HQ



🔔SOON: Convention lineup and PPOPCON Official Website#PPOPCONatTHEBIGDOME pic.twitter.com/04G80mRIjz — PPOPCON (@PPOPCONVENTION) March 3, 2022

Other P-pop artists also set to play at the live event are KAIA, MNL48, BGYO, VXON, ALAMAT, and 4th Impact.

Something BIG is going to happen this March & April!! Woohhooo!!! 🔥@4thImpactMusic @PPOPCONVENTION



Tickets for the Ppop convention will be available soon. We hope to see you at the big dome dreamers!🎉#4thimpact #grateful #soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/4BONeQvLOV — 4thimpact_Mylene (@4thimpactMylene) March 2, 2022

The two-day weekend event will also include a convention at the New Frontier Theater on April 9 and 10. PPOP CON has yet to announce the convention lineup and launch its official website.

The 2022 PPOP Convention is looking to be one of the biggest live music events in the Philippines so far since the pandemic began in 2020. – with reports from Edmar delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle and Entertainment section.