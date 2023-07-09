Ticket prices, seat plan: Post Malone’s concert in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POST MALONE. The rapper is bringing his 'If Y'All Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' tour to the Philippines.

Ticket prices range from P4,000 to P22,000, with an early entry VIP package also available for P26,000

MANILA, Philippines – The ticket prices and seat plan for Post Malone’s first concert in the Philippines were announced on Friday, July 7.

According to event organizer Live Nation Philippines, tickets range from P4,000 for the General Admission sections to P22,000 for the Floor Standing sections.

There is also an Early Entry VIP Package worth P26,000 that fans can purchase, but details on what comes with the package have yet to be disclosed.

Tickets will be available to the public starting July 15, 12 pm via the SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide. Meanwhile members of Live Nation Philippines can secure their tickets early during the pre-sale on July 14, 10 am.

The one-night show is set for September 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Aside from its Manila stop, the rapper will also perform in Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as part of the Asian leg of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

Post Malone rose to fame in 2015 with his breakthrough single, “White Iverson” and became known for other hits like “Circles” and “Congratulations.” – Rappler.com