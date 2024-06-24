Ticket prices, seat plan: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in Manila, Davao

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Sunday, June 23, the ticket prices and seat plan for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ upcoming concerts in the Philippines.
The American rock band will hold a show at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on September 11 and the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on September 12.
Tickets for the Metro Manila stop range from P1,750 for the General Admission section, P2,850 for the VIP section, and P5,000 for the VVIP section with meet-and-greet.
Meanwhile, the Davao concert cost P1,500 for the General Admission section tickets, P2,850 for the VIP section, and P5,000 for the VVIP section with meet-and-greet.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale starting July 14, at 12 pm via the SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.
The upcoming September shows will serve as the band’s return to the Philippines in over eight years following their last concert in the country in 2016.
Formed in 2003, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is best known for their songs “Face Down,” “Your Guardian Angel,” “Misery Loves Company,” and “False Pretense.” – Rappler.com
