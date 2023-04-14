Ticket prices, seat plan: Sabrina Carpenter’s Manila concert

Sabrina is performing in the country as part of her 'emails i can't send' tour

MANILA, Philippines – The ticket prices and seating plan for Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming Manila show have been announced by concert organizers Live Nation.

According to Live Nation’s April 14 announcement, ticket prices are as follows: P1,775 for Balcony B, P3,275 for Balcony A, P6,275 for Loge, P7,275 for Floor B, and P8,275 for Floor A.

All tickets are seated.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26 at 12 pm on livenation.ph. A fan club pre-sale will open on April 24 from 10 am to 11:59 pm, while a pre-sale for Live Nation members will run on April 25 also from 10 am to 11:59 pm.

Sabrina will be performing at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on July 25 as part of her “emails i can’t send” tour.

She made her music debut in 2014 with her single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” the title track of her debut EP. She continued to release more music, including hit songs “We’ll Be The Stars,” and “Eyes Wide Open.”

She is also known for her roles in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and the Netflix film Tall Girl.

The last time she was in the Philippines was in 2018, when she performed with rapper Shanti Dope on Sunday variety show ASAP Natin ‘To. – Rappler.com