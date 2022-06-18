TO1 announces comeback, introduces new members

Three new members have been added to the K-pop boy group after Min-su, Jerome, and Woong-gi’s departure

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group TO1 is finally returning with an album in July after the band’s temporary hiatus in May, WAKEONE Entertainment announced on June 17.

The group will also undergo a major revamp as Min-su, Jerome, and Woong-gi leave the band and three new members join TO1.

“We were open to all directions and tried to find the best solution, and after continuous discussion, TO1 decided to take on new challenges through the re-establishment of team identity and refining the direction of the team,” said TO1’s agency in a translated official statement according to a Soompi report.

Min-su, Jerome, and Woong-gi’s departure was driven by the three former members’ decision to “prepare for a new start.” Meanwhile, former Produce 101 Japan Season 2 contestants Daigo and Renta have been added to the group instead, along with Yeo-jeong, TO1’s new youngest member.

“We ask you for a lot of support for all the TO1 members, including members who have left the group and are preparing for a new start and members who are new to the team,” WAKEONE Entertainment added.

Formed by the K-pop survival show WORLD KLASS, TO1 originally debuted as TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) on April 1, 2020 with members Jae-yun, Dong-geon, Chan, Jisu, J.You, Kyung-ho, Chi-hoon, Minsu, Jerome, and Woong-gi. The group rebranded to TO1 in March 2021.

In April 2022, rapper Chi-hoon left the group and terminated his contract with WAKEONE Entertainment. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.