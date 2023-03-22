TXT to become 1st K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza 

Other headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, and more

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will make history as the first South Korean group to headline Lollapalooza.

The major American musical festival announced on Tuesday, March 21, its lineup for the 2023 edition, which will feature TXT, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, and Karol G as headliners.

Lolla 2023 🤘⁣ ⁣

⁣

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

⁣

A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/4Y1M4vLLgB — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2023

Aside from TXT, Korean acts The Rose, DPR IAN, DPR Live, and rookie group NewJeans are also slated to perform at the festival. NewJeans will also become the first female K-pop group to be part of the lineup.

The Lollapalooza 2023 will take place at Grant Park in Chicago on August 3 to 6.

TXT first performed in Lollapalooza 2022, wherein their labelmate, BTS member J-Hope, made history as the first South Korean act to take center stage at a major American music festival. – Rappler.com