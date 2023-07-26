Tori Kelly hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – “Paper Hearts” singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 23, after collapsing while having dinner out with friends in downtown Los Angeles, according to US media.

According to TMZ and Vulture, and Tori fainted after feeling her heartbeat quicken while she was out with friends. The Grammy Award winner was said to be “out for a while” after she collapsed.

ABC News and BBC confirmed that Tori is being treated in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center – a premiere hospital in Los Angeles, California – after collapsing. Doctors have found multiple blood clots around her lungs and legs, and are yet to determine if clots are present around her heart. It was reported that the 30-year-old artist is “in and out of consciousness” at the hospital, and that the situation is “really serious.”

Representatives of the singer have yet to comment on the matter.

Tori rose to fame after she joined the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. She has won Grammy awards for best gospel album for Hiding Place and best gospel performance/song for “Never Alone” with Kirk Franklin in 2019.

Her new self-titled EP Tori is slated to be released on July 28. She is scheduled to perform at The Roxy in Los Angeles on the same day. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.