Trailer for Eraserheads docu-feature premieres at San Diego Comic-Con

Writer and director Maria Diane Ventura's 'Combo on the Run' is said to zero in on how the group's 2022 reunion helped provide healing to a nation reeling from political division

MANILA, Philippines – The Eraserheads are getting a new documentary feature, Combo on the Run, whose trailer will premiere on Friday, July 26, at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Written and directed by Maria Diane Ventura, the documentary feature will be her first since 2021’s Deine Farbe (Your Color), for which she garnered awards, including Best German Feature at the Berlin Festival and Best Director at the International Film Festival Manhattan.

Production for the documentary started during preliminary work for 2022’s Manila staging of the Huling El Bimbo reunion concert, with the press release describing it “a monumental gathering that provided reprieve to a nation still reeling from the effects of a divisive political year.”

Combo on the Run “ultimately zeroes in on how this ‘unlikely group of disbanded punks’ was able to provide healing while, ironically, grappling for it themselves,” the press statement goes.

The band, currently touring in North America, will also be featured in an SDCC-exclusive issue of the Filipino-American indie comic, The Legendary Lumpia Squad.

Ely Buendia, the group’s singer and chief songwriter, will be at a panel for the said comic on July 26, 7 to 8 pm, at Room 6 BCF of the San Diego Convention Center. He will be joining the comic’s creator Patricio Ginesla and artist Whilce Portacio.

Buendia will also at an autograph signing on July 27. – Rappler.com