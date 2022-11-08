Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho to leave K-pop group TREASURE 

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group TREASURE will continue with only 10 members following the departure of Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho, YG Entertainment announced on Tuesday, November 8.
In a statement released via the Weverse platform, the agency disclosed that after “long and careful discussion,” they have agreed to officially terminate the contracts of Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho.
“We have reached such [an] agreement so that Mashiho could have enough time to recover from his health condition, and Bang Ye-dam could pursue his career as [a] producer,” they said.
Both Ye-dam and Mashiho have been on hiatus from group activities since May. At the time, the agency said that the set-up will “continue until the end of [2022].”
YG Entertainment added that they are “very sad” about the two members’ departure, and asked for the fans to continue supporting both Mashiho and Ye-dam.
Following this, the group will be reorganized with its 10 remaining members: Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan.
TREASURE is a South Korean-Japanese boy group which debuted in 2020 with their album The First Step: Chapter One. The group last performed in the Philippines in June for the 2022 K-POP Masterz concert. – Rappler.com
