WATCH: TREASURE wows with ‘JIKJIN’ music video

'JIKJIN' serves as the title track for their album 'The Second Step: Chapter One'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group TREASURE made their long-awaited comeback on Tuesday, February 15, with the release of the music video for “JIKJIN.”

“JIKJIN,” which literally translates to “going straight,” is an intense track that sings about the group’s goal of growing and overcoming challenges.

“It’s a hip-hop song with a powerful and cheerful vibe. The choreography is also dynamic. It’s about moving forward and trying new things without hesitation,” member Doyoung said in a press conference, according to Soompi.

“JIKJIN” is the title track of their mini-album The Second Step: Chapter One. The latest album serves as a follow-up to the group’s debut series The First Step. The fourth installment of the series, The First Step: Treasure Effect, was released in January 2021.

“It’s like the running start needed for TREASURE’s big leap. If First Step was an album that signaled the start, this is now an album that shows what we are even better at,” Jihoon explained.

Composed of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaekhyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan, TREASURE is a 12-member boy group that debuted in August 2020. They are under YG Entertainment, the same label that currently houses BIGBANG, WINNER, iKON, and BLACKPINK. – Rappler.com