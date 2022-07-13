Fancy! TWICE announces August comeback with ‘Between 1&2’

The new album comes after all nine members of TWICE renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – What is love? A TWICE comeback is! The K-pop girl group announced on Wednesday, July 13, that they will be making a comeback in August with a new mini-album, Between 1&2.

Just after their contract renewal with JYP Entertainment on Tuesday, July 12, TWICE released a pink promotional poster of their 11th mini album. Written above the heart-marked light switch is the phrase “Tell Me What You Want.”

Between 1&2’s release is set on August 26, while the worldwide pre-order starts on July 26.

Between 1&2 marks the group’s first comeback in almost eight months, following the release of Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in October 2021. The third studio album comes after the group released their first English single “The Feels.”

Composed of members Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina, Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Tzuyu, TWICE debuted in October 2015. The K-pop girl group wrapped up their fourth and sold-out world tour “III” in May 2022. They are best known for their hits like “What Is Love,” “I Can’t Stop Me,” “Likey,” and “Alcohol-Free.”

Meanwhile, Nayeon is the first TWICE member to release her solo album, IM NAYEON, in June 2022. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.