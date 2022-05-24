TWICE’s Mina, Nayeon, Momo, Tzuyu test positive for COVID-19 after US trip

Mina, who is the latest member to be diagnosed with the virus, is now also quarantined

MANILA, Philippines – Another member of K-pop girl group TWICE – Mina – has tested positive for COVID-19 after antigen testing on Monday, May 23, following their concert in the United States.

Mina is the fourth member of TWICE to contract the virus after Nayeon, Momo, and Tzuyu also tested positive through PCR testing upon arrival in South Korea on Sunday, May 21.

“Mina experienced slight throat irritation and used a self-testing kit this morning on May 23, and she tested positive after antigen testing. She is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health authorities,” said TWICE’s label JYP Entertainment in their statement.

According to JYP Entertainment, all four members have completed three doses of the vaccine. Nayeon was said to be feeling fatigue while Momo and Tzuyu were said to be experiencing cough symptoms.

JYP Entertainment also said that all members tested negative for COVID-19 through PCR testing after arriving in the US, through daily antigen testing, and through departure PCR testing.

All four members are currently quarantined and are following the guidelines set by the government health authorities.

The global Korean girl group held the Los Angeles leg of their 4th World Tour III concert on May 14 and 15 at the Banc of California Stadium.

While ONCEs anticipate the girls’ recovery, they can look forward to the release of Nayeon’s first solo album in June, which will be available for pre-order worldwide on Tuesday, May 24.

TWICE – comprised of members Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina, Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Tzuyu – just finished the group’s second global concert tour to promote their third and latest album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.