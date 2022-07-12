TWICE forever: TWICE renews contract with JYP Entertainment 

TWICE. The K-pop girl group is launching their fourth world tour.

MANILA, Philippines – All nine members of South Korean girl group TWICE renewed their exclusive contracts with their agency JYP Entertainment.

According to a Koreaboo report, JYP Entertainment released a statement on Tuesday, July 12, to announce that all of the members decided to complete their renewal ahead of the group’s expiration of contract later in 2022.

“TWICE, who have played a major role in establishing the status and prestige of K-Pop Entertainment company JYP and the company, who have been a source of support for TWICE’s growth and development as a representative girl group, agreed to renew contracts with each other based on this mutual trust,” JYP Entertainment said.

After the announcement, TWICE members took to Instagram and Bubble platforms to thank their fans, the ONCEs, for their unwavering support.

“TWICE forever,” Chaeyoung said.

Sana wrote, “Please take care of us in the future too.”

Phrases “TWICE FOREVER” and “#ThankYouTWICE” also trended on Twitter as ONCEs celebrated the news. Since their debut in October 2015, TWICE has become one of the few K-pop groups that haven’t had member lineup changes.

Composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE was formed through the reality program SIXTEEN. They are best known for their hits “What is Love,” “FANCY,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com