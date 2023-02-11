Two Door Cinema Club is headed to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Two Door Cinema Club is returning to Manila, with a show set for August 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Manila!! We’re so excited to come back and see you this summer! We’ve missed you x.”

Tickets On-Sale: 12NN, Sunday 26th

Tickets for the show go on sale on February 26 at 12 pm via SM Tickets outlets and SMtickets.com. Prices range from P6,500 for VIP standing and seated tickets to P3,500 for lower box B tickets.

Two Door Cinema Club is an indie rock trio from Bangor, Northern Ireland. Made up of Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird, and Sam Halliday, they formed in 2007 and became known for songs such as “What You Know,” “Undercover Martyn,” and “Changing of the Seasons.”

Their last performance in Manila was in 2019, as part of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. – Rappler.com