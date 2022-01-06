TXT’s Yeonjun is now on Instagram

Yeonjun's first post is an image of himself with the caption 'hi'

MANILA, Philippines – Yeonjun of the group Tomorrow X Together or TXT is now on Instagram under the handle @yawnzzn.

The K-pop star shared his first post – a photo of himself with the caption “Hi” – on Thursday, January 6.

In a matter of a few hours, his account gained over 1 million followers.

Yeonjun is one of five members of TXT. The group’s other members Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai have yet to open their own accounts.

The group first made their debut in March 2019 with their mini album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. They made their comeback in November 2021, with their first Japanese mini-album Chaotic Wonderland. – Rappler.com