Tyson Venegas concludes ‘American Idol’ journey, fails to advance to Top 8

'My American Idol journey has come to an end but what an honor it has been,' says Tyson

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas fell short of winning the 21st season of American Idol as he finished his journey in the competition’s Top 10.

In the Tuesday, May 2 episode, Tyson serenaded the live audience with “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

For this round, the contestants chose one from three song suggestions from the judges. Other options for Tyson included Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and “Someone Like You” by Adele.

“It was exactly what I wanted to see from him,” judge Katy Perry said, praising his performance. “You have evolved on the stage. You have heart, you have soul, you have passion, you have spirit. You’re the whole package to me now.”

However, the 17-year-old singer failed to advance to the competition’s Top 8.

After the live telecast, Tyson took to social media to express his gratitude towards his fans. “Your support means a lot. My American Idol journey has come to an end but what an honor it has been,” he wrote.

Thank you so much everyone for all ur luv🥹 Your support means a lot. My @AmericanIdol journey has come to an end but what an honor it has been. Ngl, I’m gonna miss my new fam.🥹💛🫰🏼 pic.twitter.com/WMmPYQHvn6 — Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas) May 2, 2023

Tyson received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” His other performances include “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John, and “For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder. He also performed his original song “180.”

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com