Tyson Venegas makes it to American Idol top 12

Tyson performs Elton John's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'

MANILA, Philippines – Another Pinoy is serenading his way to worldwide stardom – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas made it to the top 12 of the current season of reality singing competition American Idol.

The top 12 contestants of season 21 were revealed on the show’s episode on Monday, April 24 (Tuesday, April 25 in Manila). The remaining contenders were narrowed down from the top 20, based on an audience vote.

For his top 12 performance, Tyson, did a cover of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me.”

The 17-year-old singer took to Instagram after the episode to thank his fans, saying, “Thank you everyone for voting for me! Thank you [American Idol] for this moment.”

Tyson has had a stellar run on the show so far. He received the season’s first Platinum ticket when he auditioned with Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” in Las Vegas. The Platinum ticket is given to only one contestant in each of the three audition cities, and exempts the contestant from having to sing in the show’s first round of performances.

Before joining American Idol, Tyson joined season two of The Voice Teens Philippines, where he qualified for the battle round under apl.de.ap’s team. His journey was short-lived though, after he left the show before the Knockout rounds. – Rappler.com