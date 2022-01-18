Yes, it’s 1 hour long: Listen now to ‘OBLIVION,’ Unique’s brand-new single

MANILA, Philippines – Unique Salonga is back with a new single, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from a song that’s called “OBLIVION.”

The track is an hour-long, ambient instrumental that sounds almost like an electronic version of a Tibetan singing bowl.

The song is “about sa pag-escape natin instantly dito sa external na mundo (about our instant excape from this external world),” says Unique.

“Asahan niyo na isa ‘to sa magiging tool para makapag-transcend mula sa mga problema na dinadala niyo sa pang araw-araw. Nang magkaro’n naman tayo ng time para ayusin ang sarili natin sa panloob. Masyado na kasi tayong stressed at busy sa panlabas,” he added.

(Expect that this will be a tool to transcend the problems that you carry every day. Finally we’ll have time to fix our inner selves. We’re too stressed and busy externally.)

Creating the song for Unique was a therapeutic process that helped him overcome the anxiety he was experiencing in the pandemic.

The track is released ahead of Unique’s first solo art exhibit, happening at the Secret Fresh Art Gallery on January 23.

The audio-visual exhibit showcases Unique’s tessellation art, matched with ambient music he created for each piece.

“Hilig ko na talaga siyang [tessellation art] gawin dati pa pero lately ko lang na-realize na pwede ko siyang seryosohin at gamitin para makipag-communicate sa unconventional na paraan,” he said.

(I’ve always liked doing tessellation art but I only just realized that I can take it seriously and use it to communicate in an unconventional way.)

The exhibit’s poster invites viewers to bring their headphones and play “OBLIVION” on their devices “to complete the whole experience.”

Exhibit or not, listen to “OBLIVION” here:

– Rappler.com