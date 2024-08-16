UP to honor Eraserheads with 2024 Gawad Oblation Award

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The special ceremony in UP Diliman's campus will be the first time all 4 original members are returning to their alma mater together

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The University of the Philippines (UP) will bestow the prestigious 2024 Gawad Oblation award to iconic Filipino rock band Eraserheads in a special ceremony set for Tuesday, August 20.

The awarding event will take place at the Executive House in the UP Diliman campus.

This is the first time all four original members — guitarist Marcus Adoro, vocalist Ely Buendia, drummer Raimund Marasigan, and bassist Buddy Zabala — will return to their alma mater together since forming the band in 1989 when they studied at the university. They all stayed at the Molave Residence Hall.

The Eraserheads gained fame in the 1990s, influencing Original Pilipino Music (OPM) with their distinct blend of pop and alternative rock.

They released their debut album Ultraelectromagneticpop! in 1993, which included hit songs like “Pare Ko,” “Toyang,” and “Ligaya.” Their other albums like Circus (1994) and Cutterpillow (1995) housed other hits like “Minsan,” “Alapaap,” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

The Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 but reunited for a series of concerts, including the successful reunion concert in 2008.

In 2022, the band reunited once again for the Huling El Bimbo concert at SMDC Festival Grounds in front of a crowd of 75,000. In June this year, they announced that they would be extending their 2023 world tour to North America again, with shows in Asia and the Middle East from July until December 2024.

Since 2017, the Gawad Oblation, one of UP’s highest honors, is given to individuals, groups, and institutions who have brought significant recognition to the university. They are recognized for their efforts in increasing “institutional visibility, international prestige, and recognition of UP as a National University.”

According to UP’s website, the award is named after UP’s enduring symbol, The Oblation, a National Artist Guillermo E. Tolentino’s sculpture inspired by the second stanza of Jose Rizal’s Mi Ultimo Adios. – Rappler.com