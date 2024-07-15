Pinoy Pride: UP’s Iskollas wins international a cappella battle in Singapore

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

University of the Philippines group Iskollas wins in the International Category of the A Cappella Championships in Singapore on July 13, 2024.

'Mabuhay ang sining at talentong UP at Pilipino,' says University of the Philippines President Angelo Jimenez of the victory

MANILA, Philippines – I first saw the a cappella group Iskollas perform at the recent reunion of the Philippine Collegian, the student organ of the University of the Philippines (UP), last July 2. They sang after The Harvard Din & Tonics, a visiting international group who had come all the way from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Filipino group performed at least three songs and I was surprised at how good they were. It turns out I’m not alone.

On Saturday, July 13, the Iskollas topped the International Category of the A Cappella Championships 2024, organized by The A Cappella Society. Established in 1999, The A Cappella Society says it is Singapore’s “premier a cappella center” and has helped shape the a cappella community in the city-state.

A cappella, also spelled a capella, is a music genre where a performer sings without any musical instrument or accompaniment. It is considered a difficult way of performing since singers, if in a group, must all be in harmony.

“This achievement marks a milestone in our journey, showcasing our passion and dedication to the art of [a cappella],” the Iskollas said in a Facebook post.

“Mabuhay ang sining at talentong UP at Pilipino (Long live UP and Filipino art and talent),” wrote UP President Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez, who hosted the Collegian or Kule reunion at the UP Executive House. He said the victory came after the UP Concert Chorus’ two gold awards and multiple recognitions in the Musica Orbis Prague Festival 2024 in the Czech Republic from June 27 to July 1.

The Iskollas’ soprano, Toni Carm Santos Boctoy, also won Outstanding Soloist in the competition.

“Winning the International Category with my group was already more than I could ask for, but being awarded Best Soloist out of 8 a capella groups full of great singers in the International Category is beyond words — I am officially speechless,” Boctoy said. “This is the greatest blessing I have ever received. Thank you, Lord! This is all You!”

The five other Iskolla band members are Sandra Faith dela Cruz, Edwin Gillian Azurin, Jeniden Vincent Banzuela, Earl James Conde, and Laurenzo Ardan.

You’ll have to watch these videos of the Iskollas to see and believe how talented they are.

The latest song on their YouTube account is their cover of David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium,” posted two weeks ago.

They’ve also displayed their talent with their renditions of Filipino Christmas songs, such as Ryan Cayabyab’s “Kumukutikutitap” and Ben&Ben’s “Bibingka.”

UP College of Music Dean Ma. Patricia Silvestre has been very supportive of the Iskollas, and has done a good job in the all important word-of-mouth and official endorsements of the group.

The Iskollas performed a VST & Company medley during the 107th founding anniversary of the UP College of Music in September 2023.

Their cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” is also worth a watch.

As of writing, the Iskollas still aren’t well-known, based on their social media accounts, but I see this group going places in the coming years. – Rappler.com