VICTON’S Heo Chan investigated for drunk driving, suspended from group activities

MANILA, Philippines – Heo Chan from K-pop group VICTON is currently undergoing police investigations following a drunk-driving incident on Tuesday, September 20.

According to a Soompi report, the singer was apprehended by police after returning home from a “gathering with his acquaintances” while under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 22, VICTON’s agency IST Entertainment confirmed that Heo Chan has been suspended from any upcoming group and individual activities following the investigation.

The agency said that the vocalist “plans to diligently cooperate” with authorities throughout the process, and will be undergoing disciplinary measures such as the revocation of his driver’s license.

Since the announcement, Heo Chan has also issued a handwritten apology for his behavior.

“I’m sincerely reflecting on my wrongdoing, and I’m spending each and every day immersed in regret and self-blame,” he wrote in a statement.

“Above all else, I ended up looking back on myself and my shortcomings once again while thinking of our fans who have spent the past six years believing in me and cheering me on, as well as my fellow [VICTON] members, the people at our agency, our many staff members, and the many other people who must have been hurt by my actions.”

“As a public figure, I should have felt even greater responsibility for my actions, but instead, I wound up causing great disappointment through a single moment in which I made the wrong choice,” he added.

Among the group’s upcoming events is fan concert CHRONICLE, which is set for October 15-16. VICTON will be proceeding with the concert as scheduled, but with only five members instead of six. Han Seungwoo, the group’s seventh member, is currently on leave for military service.

Formed in 2016, VICTON is a seven-member K-pop boy group consisting of Kang Seungsik, Im Sejun, Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan, and Jung Subin. Chaos, their latest EP, was released on May 31 with the song “Stupid O’clock” as the lead single. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

