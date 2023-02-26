WATCH: New version of EDSA anthem ‘Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo’ 

The 2023 remake features OPM icons Noel Cabangon, Celeste Legaspi, and Bituin Escalante, as well as many millennial artists

MANILA, Philippines – Jim Paredes released a 2023 remake of the EDSA Anthem “Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo” in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

The five-and-a-half minute music video featured actual footage from the historic event while clips of the singers – all clad in black – are projected in the recordings.

It ended with a video of thousands of Filipinos marching while holding a banner that read: “Free Again.” The message – “Mabuhay ang kalayaan, isabuhay ang kalayaan” – flashed at the end of the music video.

“This time, old veterans and millennials do the song with a modern arrangement, video treatment, and a fresh new rendition with a rap portion,” the video’s caption read.

Paredes, who penned the original song, was joined by other OPM icons Noel Cabangon, Pinky Marquez, Bituin Escalante, Celeste Legaspi, Boboy Garovillo, Leah Navarro, Bayang Barrios, Mitch Valdez, and The CompanY.

Theater artists Bodji Pascua, Audie Gemora Raul Montesa, Gab Pangilinan; and drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, and Tita Baby were also part of the video.

Siblings Elmo and Arkin Magalona, son of late rapper Francis Maglona, meanwhile, did the rap portion of the 2023 remake.

On Instagram, the APO Hiking Society member can’t help but feel emotional as he recall that he was still a child when EDSA Revolution happened. “May the Filipino people cherish the glorious moment in our history, may the spirit of EDSA live on,” he wrote.

The original “Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo” was released in 1986.

The EDSA People Power Revolution, the peaceful uprising that ousted former President Marcos Sr., is commemorated every February 25. – Rappler.com