WATCH: Lea Salonga performs ‘The Prayer’ at National Memorial Day Concert

'I am hoping that on this day of remembering those that have fought for this country, that we are able to remember their sacrifice, and pray that none of it was in vain'

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway diva Lea Salonga was one of the performers at the 2022 National Memorial Day Concert held at Washington, USA, delivering a moving rendition of “The Prayer.”

The National Memorial Day Concert is an annual event that pays tribute to the fallen soldiers who have fought for America, usually attended by families of the late heroes. The video of Salonga’s performance also featured photos of soldiers laid to rest and clips of their relatives getting emotional.

In a separate video, the singer shared how important it was for her to be part of the event: “To be at the National Memorial Day concert and perform ‘The Prayer,’ it doesn’t feel like I’m there to entertain.”

“For me personally, when I pray, whether it’s a long prayer or a short one, it just kind of sets my mind in a good place as well as my spirit. Singing something like this, it feels the same. I am hoping that on this day of remembering those that have fought for this country, that we are able to remember their sacrifice, and pray that none of it was in vain,” she added.

Aside from Salonga, Craig Morgan, Norm Lewis, and Pia Toscano were also among the performers. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise hosted the concert.

It was a mini @lesmisofficial reunion last night with @normlewis777 @AlfieBoe @MsLeaSalonga backstage at dress rehearsals. Tune in to the National Memorial Day Concert tonight at 8/7c only on @PBS or stream on the #PBS YouTube channel #MemDayPBS @playbill @BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/knzofhGDhN — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 29, 2022

Salonga, who has played the roles of Eponine and Fantine in the Broadway production of the musical Les Miserables, also had a mini-reunion with her co-actors Norm Lewis and Alfie Boe at the concert. – Rappler.com