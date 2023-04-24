WATCH: Fil-Canadian Tyson Venegas performs original song, advances to Top 20 of ‘American Idol’ 

'You're on your way to being an artist,' judge Katy Perry says

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas is one step closer to winning the 21st season of the reality competition series American Idol, after he made it to the show’s Top 20.

In the episode aired on Monday, April 24, Venegas impressed the judges and live audience with his original song titled “180.”

Katy Perry complimented the “cool” and “wonderful” performance. “It was so great when you performed your own songs – I know what you stand for, I know what your values are, I know what your perspective is. I know where your heart is. And therefore, I can fall deeper in love with you, Tyson.”

She added that aside from it being a great song, Tyson also executed the performance well. “You’re on your way to being an artist,” Perry said.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan praised the 17-year-old singer for being “talented” and “far beyond [his] years.” “You’re up here on American Idol delivering messages for the world, helping people. You do a marvelous job at the piano and the way you’re able to hold the room,” he said.

Lionel Richie also commended Tyson’s original track, calling it a “damn good song.”

“Singer and songwriter. Let me tell you how powerful that is. A lot of times when singers come into the business, they need songwriters to write for them and therefore you’re at the mercy of finding the right songs. When you are a singer-songwriter, you can write about your future,” he said.

Following the announcement, Venegas took to social media to ask his supporters to vote for him so he can make it to the show’s next round.

Prior to this round, Venegas also delivered an incredible rendition of the Bruno Mars hit “It Will Rain” during the show’s Top 26 segment.

Venegas received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” He also paired with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges to cover Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Prior to American Idol, Tyson also joined the second season of The Voice Teens Philippines. He qualified for the battle round under Team apl.de.ap, but had to leave the competition before the Knockouts. – Rappler.com