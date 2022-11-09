LOOK: Wallows is coming to Manila in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – American alternative rock band Wallows is coming to the Philippines for the first time!

The band is bringing their Tell Me That It’s Over tour to the New Frontier Theater on February 15, 2023.

Tickets are priced at P3,550 and will go on sale on Friday, November 11, 10 am via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph.

Aside from Manila, Wallows is also holding concerts in Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, and Honolulu.

Composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, Wallows released their debut studio album Nothing Happens in 2019. They are known for their songs “Pleaser,” “Scrawny,” “These Days,” and “Remember When.”– Rappler.com