WATCH: Lea Salonga and Pentatonix sing the Jose Marie Chan classic ‘Christmas in Our Hearts’

MANILA, Philippines – You may have heard Jose Marie Chan’s hit “Christmas in Our Hearts” at least a few hundred times since Filipinos opened the holiday floodgates in September, but a brand-new version has recently come to the fore.

On December 16, US acapella group Pentatonix released their own spin to the quintessential Filipino hit, with the assistance of no less than Filipina Broadway legend Lea Salonga.

The song is part of Pentatonix’s latest album, Holidays Around the World, which features “new holiday songs and reimagined classics.” Other stars featured on the album include Meghan Trainor, pianist Lang Lang, and Japanese duo Hikakin & Seiken.

What did you think of this version? Is the OG still stronger, or does this version have what it takes to be a classic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com