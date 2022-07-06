WATCH: WINNER spreads good vibes in ‘I LOVE U’ music video

NEW. WINNER dropped a new music video for 'I Love You.'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group WINNER has finally made its long-awaited comeback on Tuesday, July 5 with a feel-good music video for “I LOVE U,” the title track for their EP HOLIDAY.

The four members open the music video sporting a dreamy ’50s band aesthetic with Yoon (Kang Seung-yoon) on the mic, Hoony (Lee Seung-hoon) on the guitar, Jinu (Kim Jin-woo) on the maracas, and Mino (Song Min-ho) on the drums.

The upbeat music video cuts through a variety of fun themes ranging from the classic K-pop music show stage complete with confetti, to a bright garden and a retro set backdrop.

Other than “I LOVE U,” HOLIDAY has five other tracks: “10 MIN,” “HOLIDAY,” “SWEET HOME,” “FAMILY,” and “LITTLE FINGER.”

WINNER’s last official comeback was on April 9, 2020, when they released their third studio album Remember and dropped a music video alongside it.

Formed through the YG Entertainment survival show WIN: Who is Next, WINNER debuted on August 17, 2014, with the full-length album 2014 S/S. The group originally had five members before vocalist Taehyun left and terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2016. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.