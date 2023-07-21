Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep set to return to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The band returns to Manila for the first time since 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep is coming back to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Pulp Live World announced on Friday, July 21, that the band will be performing at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City as part of their upcoming UK and Asia tour.

This is the band’s third visit to the country following their concerts in 2016 and 2018, held in the same venue.

I’ll paint you a picture with words, ”NECK DEEP is coming to MANILA!” 🌞



Welsh pop-punk band @NeckDeepUK is returning to Manila on September 22 at the Skydome SM North EDSA!



Ticketing for #NeckDeepMNL2023 happens on July 31, 2023 via @smtickets outlets nationwide and online at… pic.twitter.com/TuNrJN9Ots — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 19, 2023

Ticket prices range from P4,000 for “The Shallow” section to P5,500 for “The Deep End A” section. Deep End A tickets include priority entry to the venue, an official poster, and early access to the band’s merch sale.

Tickets will go on sale starting July 31 via the SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

The Asian leg of the band’s tour will also include stops in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.

Neck Deep is a four-member Welsh pop-punk band, comprised of Ben Barlow, Matt West, Sam Bowden and Seb Barlow.

They are known for their songs, “Where Do We Go When We Go?”, “In Bloom”, “December” and “Wish You Were Here”. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com