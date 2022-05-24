Westlife is coming back to Manila for a concert!

Westlife is bringing their 'The Wild Dreams Tour' to Manila in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – After three years, Irish group Westlife is finally coming back to Manila for their Wild Dreams Tour in 2023.

Westlife fans shouldn’t let go of this opportunity to see the band again as it will only be a one-night show, unlike 2019’s which was a two-night show.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live shared that Westlife will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum on February 20 next year.

“We hope to see you all there dancing along with us,” wrote the band on their Facebook announcement on Tuesday, May 24.

🇵🇭🇮🇩 To all our fans in the Philippines and Indonesia we are thrilled to announce that we will be playing shows in Manila and Jakarta early next year! Tickets for Manila go on sale on 4/6 and this Saturday 28/5. We hope to see you all there dancing along with us ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1Gzz5W0YWQ — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 24, 2022

The beloved ’90s band is known for their hits such as “Swear it Again,” “If I Let You Go,” and “World of Our Own,” and covers of songs like “Uptown Girl” and “Mandy.”

They disbanded in late 2011, but were reunited in October 2018. The last time the band was in the Philippines was three years ago for their Twenty Tour as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

Tickets for The Wild Dreams Tour will be on sale by June 4 at 10 am via TicketNet. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.