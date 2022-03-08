2022 PPOPCON promises to give fans the ‘time of their lives’

P-POP RISE. Several Pinoy Pop groups will come together for the 2022 PPOP Convention.

The second day will be capped off with a live concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum!

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy pop fans, rejoice! You’ll finally have the chance to watch your favorite groups live, and if you’re lucky enough, interact with your idols at the first-ever Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) happening on April 9 to 10.

Dubbed as the “first and largest event that celebrates Pinoy Pop music,” the 2022 PPOPCON will be attended by P-pop groups SB19, MNL48, BGYO, BINI, Alamat, and 4th Impact. 1st.One, Press Hit Play, VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, YARA, VER5US, and G22 are also part of the line-up.

“P-Pop is quickly gaining international attention and many fans are recognizing the talent and passion of many P-Pop acts. Through PPOPCON, we are celebrating the growing P-Pop community through the first event of its kind,” Andhie Salutin, project head of PPOPCON, said in a press release.

The event will consist of a two-day convention from 10 am to 8 pm at the New Frontier Theater. The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, selling of official merchandise, games, and even performances from some P-pop acts.

The second day (April 10) will be capped off with a live concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which will run from 3 pm to 7 pm. Fans who purchased concert tickets will be able to attend the hybrid concert on-ground, but the event will also be live streamed online simultaneously.

Since PPOPCON marks the return of live entertainment since the start of the pandemic, Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom, the entertainment unit of the Araneta Group, shared that they’re looking forward to give the fans the best experience.

“We promise them that they will have the time of their lives at the PPOPCON; not only can they interact with their idols and other fans, they’ll also experience something that we’ve been missing for a long time, live music,” Jose said.

Despite all the excitement, Jose assured fans that their team still prioritizes the safety of the fans who will physically attend the event, saying they’ve intensified their health and safety standards around the venue: “We are committed to a safe, healthy, and fun experience for everyone who’ll attend the PPOPCON.” – Rappler.com

Tickets for the 2022 PPOPCON are available at all TICKETNET outlets or via their website.