LOOK: YG Entertainment releases teaser for new girl group

The seven-member act will be YG Entertainment's first girl group since BLACKPINK

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, K-pop fans, because South Korean company YG Entertainment confirmed that it’ll be debuting a new girl group.

The music label released on Friday, December 30, a teaser for the project called “YG NEXT MOVEMENT,” along with the date January 1, 2023.

According to a Soompi report, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement that the seven silhouettes seen in the poster are the members of the agency’s upcoming girl group.

Additional details about the new girl group have yet to be released, but they will be YG Entertainment’s first girl group since BLACKPINK in 2016.

The launch is coming after a series of exits from YG Entertainment, including BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang, K-pop boy group iKON, and actor Kang Dong-won.

YG Entertainment currently has the following artists: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, duo AKMU, and groups Sech Kies, WINNER, BLACKPINK, and Treasure. – Rappler.com