Ylona Garcia to perform at 2022 Head in the Clouds festival in California

MANILA, Philippines – Ylona Garcia is set to perform at the upcoming Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival, happening on August 20 and 21 in California, USA.

The festival headliners include Jackson Wang’s Magic Man Experience, NIKI, Rich Brian, Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park, and CHUNG HA.

Ylona will also be performing live alongside the likes of mxmtoon, Audrey Nuna + Deb Never, eaJ, ATARASHII GAKKO, MILLI, and more.

Ylona rose to fame as a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother in 2015, eventually finishing as first runner-up. She signed with 88Rising’s sub-label Paradise Rising in February 2021, and she’s been based in Los Angeles, California since January 2022 to pursue her music career.

She also performed at the Head in the Clouds festival in 2021. – Rappler.com