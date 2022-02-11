Music
LISTEN: Zack Tabudlo and Moira dela Torre collaborate on ‘Iba’

COLLABORATION. Moira dela Torre and Zack Tabudlo team up for the song 'Iba.'

Courtesy of Island Records Philippines

The two hitmakers lend their voices to a song about heartbreak – released right in time for Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines – “Binibini” hitmaker Zack Tabudlo has teamed up with singer Moira dela Torre for a new track, “Iba,” released on Friday, February 11.

The song was released in time for Valentine’s Day, but instead of being a romantic love song, it shows the flip side of love: heartbreak.

In the song, Zack and Moira sing about the feeling of suddenly realizing you are unhappy in a relationship you once thought was perfect.
 
Zack recorded his part of “Iba” in his home studio, where he also mixed and mastered the final track.

Because of COVID-19, he and Moira couldn’t record together in person and instead arranged a virtual session. Moira worked with Argee Guevarra (also known as I Belong to the Zoo), who stood as the recording engineer when they recorded at her friend’s house in El Nido, Palawan.
 
Listen to “Iba” here:

