LISTEN: Zack Tabudlo and Moira dela Torre collaborate on ‘Iba’

The two hitmakers lend their voices to a song about heartbreak – released right in time for Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines – “Binibini” hitmaker Zack Tabudlo has teamed up with singer Moira dela Torre for a new track, “Iba,” released on Friday, February 11.

The song was released in time for Valentine’s Day, but instead of being a romantic love song, it shows the flip side of love: heartbreak.

In the song, Zack and Moira sing about the feeling of suddenly realizing you are unhappy in a relationship you once thought was perfect.



Zack recorded his part of “Iba” in his home studio, where he also mixed and mastered the final track.

Because of COVID-19, he and Moira couldn’t record together in person and instead arranged a virtual session. Moira worked with Argee Guevarra (also known as I Belong to the Zoo), who stood as the recording engineer when they recorded at her friend’s house in El Nido, Palawan.



Listen to “Iba” here:

