LISTEN: Zack Tabudlo drops new single ‘Yakap’

MANILA, Philippines – Zack Tabudlo released his newest single “Yakap” under Republic Records Philippines on Friday, July 22.

According to a press release, the romantic and groovy single is about “the very familiar experience of admitting one’s affection for someone else.” The “Binibini” hitmaker said that when he was writing the song, he was reminiscing about such experiences in the past.

Tabudlo also mentioned that the sound of “Yakap” was based on a previous live arrangement of one of his songs, where he used samples of drum beats that he offered his drummer.

“With this track, I wanted to feel super different that a lot of people would think about it. I wanted to have this kind of nostalgic feel… and kinda feels familiar,” Tabudlo explained in a Tiktok video.

He also went to show some four-on-the-floor music which served as inspirations for his new single, including “Last Christmas” by Wham, “Circles” by Post Malone, “Leave Before You Love Me” by Jonas Brothers and Marshmello, and “Clarity” by Zedd.

The song is available to stream in all music platforms. Listen to it here:

Zack Tabudlo first broke into the scene as a 12-year old participant on The Voice Kids Philippines. He then worked as a producer and songwriter for various artists, before launching his own career as a singer-songwriter.

Some of his songs include “Nangangamba”, “Habang Buhay”, and “Binibini” which became a top local song on Spotify’s Philippines charts. His debut album, Episode, was released on October 2021 under Island Records Philippines.

In July 2022, he signed under Republic Records Philippines, heading the sublabel of Universal Music Philippines. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern