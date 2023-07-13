Zayn Malik speaks up on One Direction exit: ‘We got sick of each other’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Directioners, we’re finally getting some closure. Former One Direction member Zayn Malik candidly shared why he left the hit boyband eight years ago in an episode of Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, July 12.

In his first interview in six years, the “PILLOWTALK” singer explained that “there was a lot of politics going on” which ultimately led to his decision to leave.

“Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve. I was like, ‘I’m just going to get out of here. I think this is done,'” Zayn said.

“I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record, if I’m being completely honest with you. I was like, ‘I’m going to jump the gun here for the first time,’” he told the podcast’s host Alex Cooper.

Zayn shared that while he would describe himself as passive, he’s actually the opposite when it comes to his music and craft. “I’m serious about it and I’m competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing,” he added.

He also shared that there were “underlying issues” within his friendships with former bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles. “We’ve been together every day for five years and we got sick of each other, if I’m being completely honest,” he explained.

However, he clarified that the five of them were close and he looks back on their time together now “in a much fonder light” compared to when he had just left the band. “There were great experiences. I had great times with them, but yeah, we just run our course,” the 30-year-old artist said.

Further reflecting on his time in One Direction, Zayn said that while it was “fun over and over again,” eventually it took a toll on him, prompting him to take a break from the spotlight.

“I think that’s why I’ve took the time I have to not even necessarily do interviews and do too much press exposure because I feel like we were so overexposed in the band that it takes a bit of time for you naturally to progress as a human,” he said.

Zayn also addressed his current relationship with ex-partner Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Khai. The couple broke up in 2021 amid reports that he had gotten into an argument with Gigi’s mom Yolanda at the Pennsylvania home he shared with the model.

“Co-parenting is good. We have a really good relationship for Khai,” the British singer shared. Zayn has 50% custody of their daughter and said that he is “hands-on with my child every chance I can be.”

Speaking up about his anxiety, Zayn also revealed that he was doing the interview for Khai. “I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation and I want her to be able to look at me [and] be like, ‘My dad’s doing this, he’s the man. He’s cool.”

One Direction was formed in 2010 during the seventh series of the televised British singing competition The X Factor. The boyband rose to fame following their debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” in 2011. Zayn exited the group in March 2015, and after a final album release by the four remaining members, One Direction announced a hiatus in August 2015. – with reports by Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.