WATCH: Zayn Malik throwbacks to One Direction days in ‘Night Changes’ video

MANILA, Philippines – Our Directioner hearts! Zayn Malik had One Direction fans going crazy after he posted an acapella cover of their 2014 hit “Night Changes.”

The artist shared the black-and-white 31-second video on his Instagram on Monday, August 15, singing the parts of his former bandmate Harry Styles, in Malik’s distinct tone and smokey texture.

“Night Changes” was part of the band’s fourth studio album Four, and was Malik’s last single before his shocking departure from the world-famous band in 2015.

The pop ballad successfully peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and had a 20-week run on the top charts. One Direction wrote the track, alongside Jame Scott, Julian Bunetta, and John Ryan.

Play Video

Fans quickly took to social media to freak out over the clip and post throwback parallels of the singer, alluding to the song’s lyrics, “Just how fast the night changes.” Compared to the other One Direction members, Malik revisits his boyband days the least.

In June, the “Pillowtalk” singer also recorded a short clip of him hitting his high notes from “You & I” of the band’s 2013 album Midnight Memories, which has also been liked by former bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Composed of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, One Direction marked their 12th anniversary in July, with X Factor releasing unseen footage of how they were formed. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.